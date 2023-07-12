Irish Cancer Society offering free health checks at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Irish Cancer Society is offering free walk-in health checks at Galway Shopping Centre today and tomorrow

The service includes a blood pressure check, body mass index and carbon monoxide reading

In addition, information will be given on cancer prevention and screening and positive lifestyle changes

The nurses are located outside Boots in the Headford Road Centre until 6 today, and again tomorrow from 9am to 6pm

Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager at the Irish Cancer Society, says all questions and concerns will be dealt with