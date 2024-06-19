Galway Bay FM

19 June 2024

Irish Cancer Society highlights UHG among others for excessive car parking fees

The Irish Cancer Society has highlighted UHG, among several other hospitals, for what it says is excessive car parking charges.

The charity says along with a €180m hole in funding for cancer services, patients are also facing a financial toll due to hidden costs, including hospital car-parking fees.

A survey shows there is no free parking or concessions for cancer patients at four Dublin hospitals.

While full fees are charged UHG, Portlaoise Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, University Hospital Waterford and Mullingar Hospital.

CEO of the Society Averil Power says those hidden costs are just one of a host of unnecessary financial pressures facing cancer patients.

