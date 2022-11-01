Irish Cancer Society extend research project to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The Irish Cancer Society are extending their Women’s Health Initiative to Galway.

Researchers at UHG and University of Galway are bringing the ‘Linking You to Advice and Services’ trial to the west.

It will explore methods of linking women into symptom management supports – for different issues during and after cancer treatment – including premature menopause, pain and psychological distress.

Professor Aoife Lowrey says the aim is to address the issues women face post cancer treatment: