Ireland’s Rich List reveals Galway’s wealthiest people

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The wealthiest people from Co Galway are the Comer Brothers, according to the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2020.

The brothers’ wealth is estimated at a value of 3 billion euro.

They come in at sixth on Ireland’s Rich List.

Meanwhile, The Mistry’s – an Irish/Indian family – sit at the top of the Rich List with a combined wealth of around 13.8 billion euro.

The Dublin-based family are involved in several different industries including construction and technology.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR