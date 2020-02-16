Ireland’s Rich List reveals Galway’s wealthiest people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The wealthiest people from Co Galway are the Comer Brothers, according to the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2020.

The brothers’ wealth is estimated at a value of 3 billion euro.

They come in at sixth on Ireland’s Rich List.

Meanwhile, The Mistry’s – an Irish/Indian family – sit at the top of the Rich List with a combined wealth of around 13.8 billion euro.

The Dublin-based family are involved in several different industries including construction and technology.

