Ireland’s oldest man, Roscahill’s Martin McEvilly turns 108 today

Share story:

Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI)

Martin McEvilly was born on July 26th 1916, and is the youngest of eleven siblings.

Sarah Slevin has been catching up with his daughter Cristina, who has flown in from Sydney for the occasion.

She says he’s in great health: