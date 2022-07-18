Ireland’s newest research vessel ‘RV Tom Crean’ arrives at Galway Port

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s newest state-of-the-art research vessel, the RV Tom Crean, has arrived into Galway Port this morning.

The vessel, used by the Marine Institute in Oranmore, is stopping in Galway before embarking on its first survey in the Atlantic.

Some of its functions will include fisheries, oceanic and environmental research – as well as seabed mapping, weather buoy deployment and the operation of remote vehicles.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of the Marine Institute, Paul Connolly, recalled the moment the new boat was handed over in Spain.