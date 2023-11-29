Ireland’s first women’s soccer captain plays integral role in initiative to encourage older people to get more active

Ireland’s first women’s soccer captain, Nora “Nono” McHugh, has played an integral role in an initiative to encourage older people to get more active.

The “Galway City Active Aged” initiative will see a reduced price membership for Leisureland Gym for older people.

Fine Gael city councillor Clodagh Higgins, who is a sports advocate, has provided funding for this initiative through a budget allocation.

40 retired people will receive an all-access one-year membership to Leisureland Gym at a nominal price of €24 and applications for the draw are now open.

74 year-old Claddagh native Nono, whose club was the now disbanded Happy Wanderers, spoke to our reporter Joshua Byrne about the importance of staying active in old age.



An all-round sportswoman, Nono played Camogie and won All-Ireland titles for club Maree-Oranmore and Galway, and also played Gaelic football and ran for Galway City Harriers

She also addressed the health benefits of exercise, such as preventing dementia and other physical ailments.



Nono McHugh says positive ageing will keep elderly people out of homes and calls for the government to get on board.