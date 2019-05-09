Ireland’s first satellite data team event to take place in city

Ireland’s first ever satellite data driven team event will take place at NUI Galway from tomorrow

The Copernicus Hackathon will challenge participants to solve real-world problems using satellite data.

The Irish Centre for High End Computing, or ICHEC organised the event to promote Earth Observation services.

The Hackathon will take place from tomorrow (May 10th) to Sunday (May 12th)

Senior Earth Observation Scientist with ICHEC, Dr Jenny Hanafin says the event is about recognising the possibilities of satellite data.