Ireland’s first local Youth Climate Assembly to be held in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Ireland’s first-ever local Youth Climate Assembly is to be held at University of Galway next week.

The assembly will see young people from local secondary schools and youth organisations gather together to discuss climate issues.

It will take place on Tuesday November 15th from 9:30am-3pm at the Bailey Allen Hall at the university, and more information can be found on galwayscience.ie

Brendan Smith is the convenor at Galway National City Park initiative, one of the groups organising the assembly: