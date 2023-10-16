Galway Bay FM

16 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Ireland’s First Lady praises Ballinasloe initiative to promote school readiness in children

A Ballinasloe initiative to promote school readiness in children, launched by Ireland’s First Lady, Sabina Higgins, is now underway

Preparing for Life is a voluntary Home Visiting Programme which works with children and parents from pre-birth to primary school entry

It aims to provide families with a helping hand in getting their children ready to start school

A manualised programme of tipsheets is delivered through a home visiting approach, allowing a relationship between the home visitor and family to develop

It involves Tusla, and Youth Work Ireland, and Sabina Higgins said she has heard so many wonderful things about the programme, and how well all agencies are working together on the service

