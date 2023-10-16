16 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Ireland’s First Lady praises Ballinasloe initiative to promote school readiness in children
A Ballinasloe initiative to promote school readiness in children, launched by Ireland’s First Lady, Sabina Higgins, is now underway
Preparing for Life is a voluntary Home Visiting Programme which works with children and parents from pre-birth to primary school entry
It aims to provide families with a helping hand in getting their children ready to start school
A manualised programme of tipsheets is delivered through a home visiting approach, allowing a relationship between the home visitor and family to develop
It involves Tusla, and Youth Work Ireland, and Sabina Higgins said she has heard so many wonderful things about the programme, and how well all agencies are working together on the service