Ireland’s first ever eco distillery opens officially in Ahascragh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 10 million euro Ahascragh distillery, Ireland’s first ever eco distillery, is now officially open

The business facility and tourist attraction is built within a restored early nineteenth century mill and powered by renewable energy

It will not burn any fossil fuels or gas to drive the spirit production process

The state of the art Distillery and Visitor Centre today was officially launched by Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte

The project has created up to 100 direct and indirect jobs in Ahascragh

The founders Gareth and Michelle McAlister are also giving the public the chance to own shares in the eco-distillery