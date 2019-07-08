Ireland’s first dedicated Masters programme in diabetes launched in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s first Masters in Diabetes programme has been launched in Galway.

The new course at NUI Galway, aims to prepare healthcare professionals in diabetes management through modern and comprehensive clinical and academic training.

It’s expected that 10 per cent of the world’s population will have the condition by 2030.

The inaugural Masters programme will be delivered through blended learning including online activities and face to face workshops.

Professor Derek O’Keeffe from the NUI Galway School of Medicine says diabetes has become a global health emergency.