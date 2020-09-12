Ireland’s 14 day average of Covid cases per 100,000 increased by more than a third in past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people has increased by more than a third in the past seven days.

New figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control puts the country’s average at 40.6 – it was 29.6 last Saturday.

The UK is now at 45.1 while Germany is at 21.1.

It comes amid a fresh appeal from the acting Chief Medical Officer to the people of Dublin to break the ‘chains of transmission’ following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Catherine Motherway, Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at University Hospital Limerick, is worried about what might happen if cases continue to increase..

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….