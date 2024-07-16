Galway Bay FM

16 July 2024

Ireland rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe becomes Brand Ambassador for Supermac’s

Ireland rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe becomes Brand Ambassador for Supermac’s

Ireland rugby star, Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe is the new Brand Ambassador for the Supermac’s Fresh Range of Irish Beef and Chicken.

This is the brand’s most recent association with rugby legends having previously worked with Bundee Aki, John Muldoon and Seán O Brien.

MD, Pat McDonagh says Béibhinn is a fantastic player, athlete and role model.

Béibhinn says Supermac’s is an iconic Irish brand that’s very close to her heart as a Ballinasloe native, the location of the first ever branch.

