Ireland now has lowest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the European Union

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland now has the lowest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the European Union, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

It’s now estimated to be just under 85, which Dr. Tony Holohan says we need to ‘hold firm’ at.

5 more deaths and 270 new cases have been reported.

Dublin accounts for 58 of those new infections, with 28 in Wicklow, 25 in Mayo and 24 in Limerick.

The remaining 97 cases are spread across 21 different counties – 5 are in Galway, which means the recent spike in cases has ended.