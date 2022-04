From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Ireland has become the first country in the world to have accredited Blueways, and one of the three covers Galway

They’re outdoor recreation areas aimed at driving activity tourism.

The three Blueways which received official accreditation today are the Boyne in County Meath, the Suir in Tipperary and Lough Derg, in counties Galway, Clare and Tipperary.

They encourage the use of lakes, canals and rivers for walking, swimming ,cycling and other activities.