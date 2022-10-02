Iranian women’s rights activists based in Galway to hold a demonstration this afternoon in Eyre Square at 3pm

Iranian women’s rights activists based in Galway have called a demonstration this afternoon at 3pm in Eyre Square in solidarity and support of the Women.Life.Freedom Movement which has emerged in Iran following the death of Masha Amini.

The demonstration which is being supported by the University of Sanctuary Initiative in the University of Galway and Galway Feminist Collective will hear from Galway based Iraninan Human Rights Scholar Dr Nilourfar Omidi, a graduate of the Irish Centre for Human Rights and renowned Iranian Human Rights Activist Mansoureh Behkish.

Galway poet Sarah Clancy will also read at the demonstration.

The organisers are calling on the Irish government to stand with people in Iran and collaborate with the international community to take action to hold those responsible for these violations accountable.

One significant action which could realise this is for Ireland to issue a call to the UN to revise its decision in the election of Iran to membership of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which is supposed to promote and secure women’s rights.

The group organising this demonstration welcome all members of the public who want to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran to join them on Sunday at 3pm in Eyre Square Galway.