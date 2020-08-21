Invite for Clifden function at the centre of political storm, signed off by Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy, made no mention of the pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The official invite for a golf outing which saw 82 people flout COVID guidelines at a function in Clifden in County Galway made no mention of the pandemic.

The invitation was signed off by Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fail TD and senator Donie Cassidy.

The Oireachtas Golf Society distributed the invite, seen by the Irish Examiner, in the months previous the event and it went ahead over Tuesday and Wednesday at the Station House Hotel in Clifden.

Tuesday was listed as “Captain’s prize day” with the Captain listed as Galway TD Noel Grealish.

Despite the invite spanning two A4 pages, there is no mention of Covid-19 guidelines, restrictions or safety measures throughout the text.