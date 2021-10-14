Investors blocked from purchasing homes in approved Ballybrit development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has blocked investors from purchasing homes in a new housing development approved in Ballybrit.

The strategic housing development will consist of 102 units at Monivea Road, located between two existing estates.

The planned development consists of 13 houses, 34 duplex units and 55 apartments, as well as childcare facilities.

It’ll be located on a largely greenfield site between the existing Dún Briota and An Luasán estates.

There are currently three semi-detached bungalows and a derelict house on the 1.4ha site, all of which will be demolished.

There’ll be new vehicle and pedestrian access points from the Monivea Road, as well as new pedestrian access from Ballybane More Road.

In granting permission for the strategic housing development, An Bord Pleanala has attached 31 conditions.

One stipulates that all units delivered in the scheme must be restricted to first occupation by individual purchasers and not any corporate entity.

Another states that at least 10 percent of the 94 car-parking spaces must be fitted with an electric vehicle charging point, and provision must be made for further points in the future.