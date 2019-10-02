Investment in lighting at Luimnagh treatment plant set to deliver 84 tonne reduction in carbon emissions

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s largest water treatment plant in Luimnagh, outside Headford, is set to record an 84 tonne reduction in carbon emissions due to an investment in new lighting systems.

Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council is investing in high efficiency technology to save energy, reduce carbon emissions, and protect the environment at the facility.

The works led by Irish Water are expected to result in a reduction in carbon emissions which is equivalent to taking 44 cars off the road.

