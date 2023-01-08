Investigations ongoing following fatal road traffic incident in Oranmore

Gardaí are continuing to investigate and have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident that occurred in Oranmore on Friday last.

An elderly woman, named locally as Sheila Creedon, was struck by a car near Lidl on the Old Limerick Road.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Gardaí said that a driver and vehicle involved in the incident last evening have now been identified.

The driver remained at the scene for a period of time but left before Gardaí arrived.

It was also confirmed to Galway Bay FM News this morning that no arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí have also renewed their appeal this afternoon to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.