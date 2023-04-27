Investigations ongoing after six people taken to UHG after two car crash near Leenane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investigations are ongoing after six people were taken to UHG following a two-car crash near Leenane in Connemara.

The road traffic collision occurred on the N59 late yesterday afternoon.

The two vehicle incident happened shortly before 4.30pm just outside Leenane.

Initial Garda reports indicated five people were taken to UHG, but the latest information shows that six people were taken to hospital.

It’s understood their injuries are not serious, as had originally been feared.

Emergency services attended the scene for a significant time, including multiple ambulances, and units of the fire service.

Helicopters were also dispatched to aid with the response, due to the location.

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened, and investigations are ongoing.