8 December 2023

Investigation underway into traffic light chaos in Headford

Investigations are underway into traffic light chaos in Headford in recent days.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says locals are extremely frustrated, as tailbacks are reaching between 1 and 2km at certain times.

He says this isn’t an isolated incident, and there’s been repeat issues with the lights over the past few years.

The council are aware of the situation are are liasing with the company responsible for the sequencing of the lights.

Councillor Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin.

