Investigation underway into fatal road crash near Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation is continuing into a fatal road crash near Gort in which a man in his 70s was killed.

The incident involving two vehicles happened on the N18 at Kiltartan yesterday afternoon.

The road remains closed this morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 3.30 yesterday afternoon, around 4km from Gort.

The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drive and sole occupant of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 30s, was taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed until Forensic Collision Investigators can conduct an examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to make contact, and any road users who have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091-842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.