Investigation underway following plane crash near Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation is being carried out following a plane crash near Athenry yesterday.

A man and a woman – both aged in their 60s – were taken to University Hospital Galway following the light aircraft crash in a field near Killimordaly GAA club around 1.30pm.

It’s understood the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing in the Cessna 172 following engine trouble when the crash happened.

One person was airlifted via Air Corps helicopter 112 to UHG while another was taken via ambulance.

Personel from the Air Accident Investigation Unit attended the scene and will carry out an investigation into the incident.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Albert Dolan says investigators need time to establish what exactly happened…

Stock Image: Cessna 172 light aircraft