Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Investigation finds Galway County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV

Share story:
Investigation finds Galway County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV

The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rules over the use of CCTV cameras.

An investigation was carried out into how the local authority has been processing personal data in compliance with GDPR and the Data Protection Act.

It examined processing operations, including CCTV in public places, for uses including the prosecution of crime.

The DPC ruled that the County Council lacked a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data from several sources.

They include CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and body-worn cameras.

Share story:

Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards 2023

Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland. JJ Rhatig...

Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents at Tourism Ireland’s B2B worksh...

Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant number of local objections to plans for a halting site in Oranmore. The plans, led by G. H...

Inis Meáin's Blackberry Festival to feature unique folklore exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival is to include a folklore exhibition as part of this year’s event which takes ...