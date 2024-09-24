Galway Bay FM

24 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works

Share story:
Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works

There will be some Interruption to the water supply west of the city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works

The works will take place in the Tonabrocky/Letteragh Road area and are necessary to safeguard the drinking water supply

Uisce Eireann says this section of pipeline is in danger of bursting unless these repair works are carried out.

Parts of the Western Distributor Road, Letteragh Road, Rahoon Road, the N59 in Dangan, Ballymoneen Road, Clybaun Road, Bóthar Stiofán, Gort na Bró and surrounding areas may experience an interruption between 10 tonight and 6 on Wednesday morning.

Specialist teams will work as quickly as possible through the night to complete the repairs and restore normal water supply.

Share story:

International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event

An International survey on conditions in the security industry is to be released at an event at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill this evening UNI Global U...

Controversial Portumna power generator and North Galway wind farm dominate meeting of County Council

A controversial planned power generator near Portumna and plans for a wind farm in North Galway have dominated a meeting of Galway County Council Councill...

Residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction to be launched in Coolarne

A residential treatment service for Gambling Addiction is to be launched at the Cuan Mhuire centre in Coolarne next month Centre CEO Gerry McElroy will sp...

Pressure put on Government to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway

Pressure is being put on the Government once again to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Galway. Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says not only are derelict...