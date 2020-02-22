Interruption to water supply at Wellpark expected today as repair works resume

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a notice to its customers in the Wellpark area that interruptions are expected to the water supply there throughout today.

It’s due to additional repairs being carried out today after a section of road outside Galway Community College at Moneenageisha gave way yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before lunchtime, authorities were forced to close the outbound lane of the Wellpark Road next to the Moneenageisha traffic lights after a hole appeared in the road.

The structural failure was linked to a faulty watermain identified on the Dublin Road on Thursday.

Irish Water and Galway City Council are now carrying out additional repairs on the road which are expected to be complete late this evening.

The outbound lane to Moneenageisha on the Monivea Road is closed as a result, as well as the right turn lane from Monivea Road towards Cemetery Cross.

Interruptions to the water supply are also expected to occur until the works are complete.

