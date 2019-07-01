Internet safety resource launched for parents in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new internet safety resource has been launched for parents in Galway and Roscommon.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D Seán Canney launched the module in Tuam which is being organised by Galway and Roscommon Children and Young People’s Services Committees.

Tusla says the resource provides practical support to parents to improve outcomes for children.

CYPSC Co-ordinator, Morgan Mee says looking after your child’s internet safety is more straight forward than people think.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..