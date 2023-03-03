International Women’s Day #Embrace Equity

International Women’s Day 2023 campaign theme: #EmbraceEquity

For International Women’s Day and beyond, let’s all fully #EmbraceEquity.

Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have.

A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA.

And it’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality.

The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about Why equal opportunities aren’t enough. People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action.

So give equity a huge embrace

We can all truly embrace equity.

It’s not just something we say. It’s not just something we write about.

It’s something we need to think about, know, value and embrace.

It’s what we believe in, unconditionally. Equity means creating an inclusive world.

And we can all play a part

Each one of us can actively support and embrace equity within our own sphere of influence.

We can all challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion.

Collective activism is what drives change. From grassroots action to wide-scale momentum, we can all embrace equity.

Forging gender equity isn’t limited to women solely fighting the good fight. Allies are incredibly important for the social, economic, cultural, and political advancement of women.

Everyone everywhere can play a part.

All IWD activity is valid.

That’s what makes IWD so inclusive.

Collectively, we can all forge positive change.

Being included, and a sense of belonging, feel right

When we embrace equity, we embrace diversity, and we embrace inclusion.

We embrace equity to forge harmony and unity, and to help drive success for all.

Equality is the goal, and equity is the means to get there.

Through the process of equity, we can reach equality.

Embracing equity is the right thing to do

Don’t just say it. Think it. Be it. Do it. Value it. Truly embrace it.

Embrace equity in all its forms.

How will you embrace equity?

Share the passion and excitement that comes from valuing and supporting difference.

Reflect on how we can all be part of the solution, not the problem.

Encourage and rally your friends, family, colleagues, and community to embrace equity.

Together we can work collectively to impact positive change.

Together we can all help forge an equal world.

Let’s all embrace equity today, and always.

Strike the #EmbraceEquity pose

Are you in? Will you embrace equity?

Show the world your huge embrace. Strike the IWD #EmbraceEquity pose to show solidarity.

Share your #EmbraceEquity image, video, resources, presentation, and articles across social media using #IWD2023 #EmbraceEquity to encourage others to help forge an inclusive world.

Send in your #EmbraceEquity images

2022 saw thousands of people across the world send in images showing their support and solidarity for the International Women’s Day #BreakTheBias campaign theme that served to elevate a global focus on identifying and calling out conscious and unconscious bias in order to help drive positive change for women worldwide.

Let’s forge that tremendous worldwide unity and support again for 2023.

Check out just some of the many #EmbraceEquity images from across the world coming in.

Be part of the movement: Engage & participate for IWD

Know your mindset and actions count. You can make a difference for women in the world.

All IWD activity is valid. IWD is inclusive, not exclusive.

Everyone, everywhere can build on IWD’s century-plus history.

Be part of it.

Let’s all step forward and commit to #EmbraceEquity.

#IWD2023 #EmbraceEquity

embrace – verb – ɪmˈbreɪs – to willingly and enthusiastically accept, adopt, and espouse

