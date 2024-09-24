International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event

An International survey on conditions in the security industry is to be released at an event at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill this evening

UNI Global Union, the international federation of service workers unions, will release the survey involving 11,000 security workers from 35 countries

Among the key findings are that in some countries up to 80% of workers report experiencing retaliation from employers for trade union activity.

Despite these challenges, many workers view unions as a crucial protection against poor treatment.

The survey also found that the majority of security officers feel underpaid, unsafe and have reported incidents of discrimination in the workplace.