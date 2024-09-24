Galway Bay FM

24 September 2024

~1 minutes read

International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event

Share story:
International survey on conditions in the security industry to be released at Salthill event

An International survey on conditions in the security industry is to be released at an event at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill this evening

UNI Global Union, the international federation of service workers unions, will release the survey involving 11,000 security workers from 35 countries

Among the key findings are that in some countries up to 80% of workers report experiencing retaliation from employers for trade union activity.

Despite these challenges, many workers view unions as a crucial protection against poor treatment.

The survey also found that the majority of security officers feel underpaid, unsafe and have reported incidents of discrimination in the workplace.

Share story:

City Council to revisit recently installed bollards in Roscam branded "terrible looking"

Galway City Council is to revisit the installation of “terrible looking” bollards along the cycle lane in Roscam. The metal bollards were inst...

Oughterard-based butchers claim prestigious national award

An Oughterard-based business has won a category at the prestigious Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards held in Dublin McGeough’s Butchers topped the Farm ca...

Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works

There will be some Interruption to the water supply west of the city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works The works will take place in the T...

Controversial Portumna power generator and North Galway wind farm dominate meeting of County Council

A controversial planned power generator near Portumna and plans for a wind farm in North Galway have dominated a meeting of Galway County Council Councill...