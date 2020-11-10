International law firm launches new scholarship with NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An international law firm has launched a new scholarship in partnership with NUI Galway.

DLA Piper has announced the launch of the Terence O’ Malley PLA Piper Scholarship to provide support to students studying at the university’s School of Law.

As well as the scholarship, a separate annual bursary will be awarded to the student achieving the highest grade in the new Law and Innovation course module.

Chairman Emeritus of DLA Piper, Terry O’ Malley, has family roots in the west of Ireland and says Ireland holds a special place in his heart – and he’s delighted to be associated with the new awards programme.