International House Galway gone into liquidation with close to 200 international students affected

It has been confirmed that International House Galway has closed its doors and gone into liquidation raising concerns for international students based in the City.

International House Galway is part of International House which offers courses in English and teaching English as a foreign language as well as mini-stay and summer programmes.

It is understood that as many as 200 students could be affected by this closure.

A letter released to partners from International House Galway and obtained by Galway Bay FM News announced the Liquidation and said that it has not been possible to generate enough sales income to cover the debts accrued as a result of the negative impact of Covid and to service the ongoing costs of the business.

The letter concluded by saying the directors are in the process of appointing liquidators and a meeting of creditors will then be called.

The Irish Council for International Students said it is “deeply concerned” about the “sudden closure” of IHG.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News CEO of Galway Cultural Institute David Niland explained that international students who have enrolled in International House Galway will be protected by protection of enrolled learners meaning they will be able to continue their studies elsewhere.

Laura Harmon, Executive Director of The Irish Council for International Students said while it is encouraging that students will be the opportunity to finish their studies in other schools, they are continuing to monitor the situation.