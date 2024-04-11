International Experts say hydrocurtain on Eglinton Canal could be blueprint for European projects

A delegation from the Confederation of Sweedish Enterprise visited Galway today to assess the city’s ‘Hydrocurtain’ water rubbish collection system.

The groundbreaking project, the first of its kind in Ireland, is in operation on Eglinton Canal and intercepts and collects floating debris.

The project is the brainchild of Lough Corrib Navigation Trustees, as part of their commitment to sustainable practices and underscores the potential for similar initiatives worldwide.

Our reporter Joshua Byrne spoke with Marie Trogstam, Head of Department Sustainability and Infrastructure, and Marcus Wangel an Enviornmental Policy Expert, as well as Cllr Frank Fahy, ealier today.