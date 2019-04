Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An international expert on Counter-Terrorism will deliver a public lecture in the city tomorrow.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counter- Terrorism, Professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin will speak on the topic ‘Gendering Counter-Terrorism’.

The event, hosted by NUIG’s Irish Centre for Human Rights, will be chaired by Justice Iseult O’ Malley of the Supreme Court.

