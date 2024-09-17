International conference on climate and culture to get underway in city

An international conference on climate and culture will get underway in the city tomorrow.

“Climate on Culture 2024” is organised by the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora in partnership with TG4.

It brings together cross-sector leaders, educators, policy makers, and practitioners for immersive learning, discussion, interactive workshops, and media screenings.

The aim is to promote the significance of diasporas and cultures within Governments, corporations, museums, and educational insitutions.

The event gets underway at University of Galway tomorrow morning, and runs until Saturday.