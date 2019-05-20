International awards reveal Galway’s cleanest beaches and water amenities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2019 International Blue Flag and Green Coasts Awards have revealed Galway’s cleanest beaches and water amenities.

The annual awards – now in their 30th year – recognise beaches and waterside locations for their clean environment, water quality and natural beauty.

In the city, Salthill beach retained its blue flag status – recognising excellence in environmental education, management, water quality, safety and services.

Silverstrand beach at Barna also retained its blug flag status.

Both beaches also received a ‘green coast award’ – which further recognises the work of local authorities and voluntary groups in achieving the highest standards in water quality and beach management.

Further west of the county – Trá an Dóilin, Carraroe; Traught beach in Kinvara; An Trá Mhór, Inverin; Cill Mhuirbhigh, Inis Mór; Portumna; and Loughrea Lake all retained their blue flag status.

While Aillebrack/Silver Hill; East End Bay, Inisbofin; Dumhach Beach, Inisbofin; Trá Poll na gCaorach, Inis Oirr; Trá Inis Oir and Renvyle Beach all secured a green coast award.