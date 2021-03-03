Interim ultrasound service to commence in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An interim ultrasound service is to commence in Tuam from next week.

Galway East TD Seán Canney has received confirmation from the HSE that the service will be available at the Tuam primary care centre from Monday the 8th of March.

Deputy Canney says in relation to the availability of x-ray facilities, the HSE has confirmed they are progressing the detailed design of the required clinical rooms, while the design will be completed by the end of April – with the issuing of tenders to follow.

He says it’s expected the service will be fully operational by the end the year and when completed it’s envisaged that up to 3,000 x-rays and 6,000 ultrasounds will be carried out in Tuam.