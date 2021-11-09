Listen: Interim settlement of €3 million for 18-month-old girl from Galway who suffered brain damage following hospital discharge

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: An interim settlement of €3 million has been approved by the High Court today in the case of an 18-month-old girl from Galway who suffered severe brain damage when she was allegedly discharged from a Dublin hospital without antibiotics after surgery.

Chloe Flaherty from Knocknacarra , who is now aged 14, suffered seizures just days after she was discharged from Children’s University Hospital Temple Street in 2009 following cranial surgery.

Today’s settlement was reached without admission of liability and is an interim settlement of €3m for the next four years.

Sally-Ann Barrett spoke to Solicitor Ciaran Tansey of Damien Tansey Solicitors, Sligo and Dublin who represented Chloe Flaherty and her parents Patrick and Samantha: