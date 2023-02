Galway Bay FM newsroom – Baby sharks, oyster shells and mermaid purses.

That’s what a group of pupils from Scoil Íde found during the Galway Atlantaquaria’s free rockpooling session on Grattan Beach.

The Salthill aquarium has launched their programme of events, in collaboration with Explore Your Shore.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin braved the wet and windy coast to talk to those taking part in the beach clean and rockpooling session.