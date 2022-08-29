Inter-agency task force sought to secure future of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell

GBFM newsroom – The future of Arrabawn Dairies was the subject of an emergency meeting of Ballinasloe councillors held earlier today.

It’s after a deal was approved last week to sell the business book – but the deal excludes the physical plant in Kilconnell, which employs around 110 people.

Councillors vowed today to lead efforts to drive a targated campaign to find an alternative use for the site and preserve jobs.

Their main objective is to see an inter-agency taskforce established that will thoroughly explore all possible options.

David Nevin spoke to some of those in attendance – starting with Councillor Evelyn Parsons, who organised today’s meeting.