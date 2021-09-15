Intel’s interest in Oranmore site fuels fresh calls for runway to be preserved at former airport in Carnmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are facing renewed calls to ensure that the runway at the former Galway Airport site at Carnmore is preserved.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District by Councillor Jim Cuddy.

He cited reports that Intel is considering a site near Oranmore for a major new development that could create 10 thousand jobs.

Councillor Cuddy argued that while commercial activity might never return, it’s important that the infrastructure be kept intact for private use.

Several members also expressed frustration at long-running delays to publish a masterplan for the site, which is jointly owned by Galway City and County Council.

Councillors from both local authorities recently voted to allow a portion of the site to be leased to Spiddal based film production company Danu Media.

Councillor Jim Cuddy believes the runway could be a huge asset for investment and enterprise going forward.