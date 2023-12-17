Galway Bay FM

17 December 2023

Integration Minister describes fire at Ross Lake House as “deeply disturbing”

The Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has described a fire at the former hotel Ross Lake House as “deeply disturbing”.

The location in Rosscahill had been earmarked for 70 asylum seekers to be moved in this week, with the plans facing some local opposition.

Protestors – who claim the location is inappropriate for refugees – had formed a blockade at the entrance of the site yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11:30 last night and brought the fire under control.

No one was inside the building at the time the blaze occurred, with Gardaí now investigating a case of criminal damage.

In a social media post, Minister O’Gorman has called for politicians across the board to “condemn this disgraceful act and the fear mongering that led to it.”

Local Fianna Fail councillor for Connemara North, Séamus Walsh, who attended yesterday’s initial protest, has spoken to Galway Bay FM news:

Meanwhile, Green Party councillor for Connemara South Alastair McKinstry has condemned the act:

