Installation works begin on plan to install 13 new bus shelters across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has begun on a plan to install 13 bus shelters across the city.

All locations were surveyed and assessed based on the number of passangers that use the bus stop, the impact the shelter would have on adjoining property and the space available at the bus stop.

Four of the bus shelters will be installed in the east of the city.

One is to be located at the Crestwood estate in Menlo, while three will be installed at Castlepark with one outside Rahlyn Glebe, one at Claireview Park and one at the Castlepark estate.

Nine new shelters will be installed in the west of the city.

They will be located outside Joyce’s supermarket Knocknacarra, at the Seacrest estate on the Ballymoneen Road, opposite the entrance to Salthill Caravan Park and at the junction of the Barna Road and Knocknacarra Road.

Others will be located opposite Westside Shopping Centre, on the Thomas Hynes Road after the Hazel Park estate, outside Corrib Village and at the rear entrance to University Hospital Galway.

One additional shelter will be located at the terminus bus stop at the Gateway Park in Knocknacarra.

The installation works follow a process last year whereby city councillors were asked to nominate existing bus stops which would be suitable for a shelter.

Independent city councillor Donal Lyons says the additional shelters will encourage more people to use public transport and work towards easing Galway’s traffic issues.