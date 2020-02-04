Installation of new Traveller welfare units at Carrowbrowne to begin shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The installation of new Traveller welfare units at Carrowbrowne halting site is to begin in the coming weeks.

The 13 new units will be installed at the site on the outskirts of the city, on a phased basis over a period of a month.

In the tender advertised last year, the city council stated that all welfare units must be robust, made of galvanised steel construction for long-life durability and must be secure with heavy-duty walls, doors and roof.

KES Group has been contracted for the installation of the units which are valued in the region of a quarter of a million euro.