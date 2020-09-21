Installation of new pedestrian and cycling infrastructure at Dyke Road draws widespread criticism

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New Cycling infrastructure installed on the Dyke Road today has drawn widespread criticism from local cyclists, motorists and public representatives.

As part of the Galway City Council Mobility Team’s Covid-19 interventions, The Headford Road, Dyke Road and St. Brendan’s Avenue Junction has been closed and replaced with a bike rack and temporary bollards.

Vehicles coming from the Dyke road must now access the Headford road at St. Bridget’s Place Junction opposite Argos and LIDL.

According to the City Council, this intervention will provide shorter wait times at the junction for pedestrians and an increased capacity for vehicles.

The City Council’s Mobility Team has received hundreds of submissions in favour of safe cycling infrastructure between the city centre, Salthill, Knocknacarra and Barna.

The intervention has drawn widespread criticism across social media from motorists, cyclists and locals.

Cllr Owen Hanley says this new infrastructure at the Dyke road is dangerous and does not represent the needs of Galway Cyclists:

Galway Cycling campaign has hit out at the city council over its installation of a bike rack in the middle of the closed road and have called for its immediate removal to a safer location.

Roselyn Carroll from the organisation says the new infrastructure does not make sense: