13 January 2024

Installation of new Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam to take place tomorrow

St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tuam tomorrow.

The very Reverend Diane Margaret Matchett will be the next Dean of Tuam and Incumbent of Tuam and Omey Group of Parishes

Ms Matchett was ordained in the Church of Ireland in 2005 and has recently been based in the diocese of Armagh, but frequently holidayed in Roundstone when she was growing up

The service will take place tomorrow evening at 5 at St Mary’s Cathedral, with refreshments afterwards in the Synod Hall

