Installation of new Archbishop of Tuam to take place next week

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The new Archbishop of Tuam is to be installed next Sunday.

The installation of Archbishop Francis Duffy will take place on January 9th at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Tuam.

Pope Francis announced his decision to appoint Bishop Francis Duffy as the new Archbishop of Tuam last month.

He takes over the role from retiring Archbishop Michael Neary, who tendered his resignation earlier this year.

Cavan-native Bishop Francis Duffy studied for the priesthood at Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth and was ordained in the diocese of Kilmore in June 1982.

He taught at Saint Patrick’s College, Cavan, and was appointed principal of Fatima and Felim’s Secondary School, Ballinamore in Leitrim in 1996.

After 12 years he was appointed Diocesan Secretary and Financial Administrator and Chancellor, and during that time he was resident priest in the parish of Laragh, County Cavan.

In July 2013, he was appointed Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois.

Bishop Duffy is currently chair of the Council for Liturgy, a member of the Council for Education, and member of the Commission for Worship, Pastoral Renewal and Faith Development.