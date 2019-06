Galway Bay fm newsroom – Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit 5 & 6 has been found to be significantly non-compliant in terms of shower facilities and issues around water supply and temperature.

The Health Information Quality Authority has today published its report into an inspection carried out at the facility which is operated by the HSE.

Hiqa inspectors spoke to 15 residents of Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit during the inspection.

