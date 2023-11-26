Inspectors identify issues with condition of nursing home in Gort

HIQA inspectors have identified issues with the condition of a nursing home premises in Gort.

An unannounced inspection was carried out in August at Rosemount House Nursing Home at Church Street.

On the day, feedback from residents was positive – they were satisfied with the care, the supportive staff, and felt the centre was a good place to live.

However, some issues were identified with inadequate governance and management, missing contracts of care, and the condition of the premises itself.

A number of areas were unclean on the day, including built-up dirt and dust beneath beds, behind lockers and behind radiators.

Floors on all corridors were sticky and in a state of disrepair, while paintwork was peeling in some areas and tiles, door frames and skirting boards were damaged.

The provider told HIQA it was actively looking to recruit more household staff and was engaging with a company to carry out a deep clean of flooring,

It added that painting works were underway, experts would be found to repair damage to the premises, and furniture would be replaced where needed.